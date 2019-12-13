Open Offer in New Tab
M.R.E. (Meals Ready to Eat) 7-Pack
$20
free shipping

That's $49 off list and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

  • Apply code "MRE20" to get this discount.
Features
  • made in the USA
  • 8-oz. entrees chosen at random
  • side items
  • plastic spoon
  • flameless ration heater
  • Expires 12/13/2019
