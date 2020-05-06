Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's closed for now, but you can still enjoy the... unique delights of Philadelphia's Mütter Museum, from The Soap Lady to the Giant Megacolon, thanks to this 25-minute walkthrough. Shop Now at YouTube
Many zoos are temporarily closed, but you can get an up-close view right at home with these live streams of penguins, tigers, polar bears, giraffes, and several more. Plus, check out pre-recorded panda footage. Shop Now
Starting at 3 pm ET, Cirque du Soleil is offering a free hour long livestream - dubbed CirqueConnect - of show footage and fan-favorite videos from across their various shows to brighten up your work-from-home afternoon. Shop Now
Although it's temporarily closed for safety reasons, the museum still has a glut of online resources to open kids' minds, from Khan Academy classes and curriculums collections to videos about exhibits and quick science explainers. Shop Now
You might not be able to visit museums, but thanks to the internet, "m-you" can still "see-um", starting with this exploration of natural history. Shop Now
If you can't justify hanging on to your Netflix subscription right now, you can still watch classics including "Ronin", "Throw Momma From the Train", and "Over The Top" on YouTube, so long as you don't mind some ads. Shop Now at YouTube
Miss theme parks? Get a sense of the experience, and look forward to the next time with these incredible official virtual tour videos. Shop Now at YouTube
With schools and daycares closing around the world, YouTube has created the hub dubbed Learn@Home, which pulls together links to a myriad of content from Khan Academy and educational YouTube channels across a variety of subjects, including math, science, history, arts, and more. The content is also broken down into three age brackets for easy consumption: channels for families with kids 13 and older, with kids 5 and older, and with preschoolers.
Alongside this, they've also created the destination channel YouTube Learning, which compiles playlists full of studying tips, supplemental learning content, TED talks, mini lessons, fitness instruction, and so much more. Shop Now at YouTube
Watch incredibly strange, completely fascinating, and now officially subtitled shows from the 60s and 70s, from the company that would eventually bring you the Power Rangers. Shop Now at YouTube
