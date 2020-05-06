Open Offer in New Tab
YouTube
Mütter Museum Virtual Tour
It's closed for now, but you can still enjoy the... unique delights of Philadelphia's Mütter Museum, from The Soap Lady to the Giant Megacolon, thanks to this 25-minute walkthrough. Shop Now at YouTube

  • "Soap Lady & The Giant Megacolon" is coming to a SyFy Friday night lineup sometime soon.
  • curator Anna Dhody is your guide
  Popularity: 4/5
