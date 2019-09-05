Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers two Snyder's of Hanover Mini Pretzels 40-oz. Canisters for $9.92. (A single canister costs $4.96, but there's a minimum order of two.) Order via Subscribe & Save to drop the price to $9.42. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: Deal has been amended with the correct minimum order quantity. Buy Now
Amazon takes 15% off a selection of Oreo products. Cut an extra 5% off via Subscribe & Save. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Kraft Easy Mac Microwavable Macaroni & Cheese 18-Count Single Serve Packets for $6.57. Clip the 15% off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $4.78 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Perrier 16.9-oz. Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water 24-Pack for $15.99. Clip the on-page coupon on the product page and check out via Subscribe & Save to cut the price to $12.69. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and around $11 less than you'd pay for this amount at local stores.
Update: The price has increased slightly to $12.77. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $10 and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
