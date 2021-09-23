It's a savings of $32 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Maurices
- Opt for "Free Shipping to Store" to dodge the $6.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $50.
-
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on jeans, graphic t-shirts, jackets, and more. Shop Now at Levi's
- Red Tab members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.).
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's 510 Skinny Fit Flex Jeans for $38.98 ($51 off).
Dozens of styles and colors are marked 40% off, but not all Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's Skinny Tapered Jeans for $41.70 ($28 off).
Over 30 men's items are on sale, including jeans and jackets. Buy Now at Lucky Brand
- Pictured are the Lucky Brand Men's 105 Slim Taper Advanced Stretch Jeans for $29.99 ($69 off list)
- Shipping adds $10, although orders of $75 or more ship for free.
Buy one pair and get the second free for a savings of $40 to $70. Shipping is also free for jeans, which is an extra $5 off for orders under $50. Shop Now at Aeropostale
- Select Men's or Women's from the banner to view eligible items.
- Pictured is the Men's Skinny Jeans for $69.95.
That's $25 off and a great price for a maxi dress from a major retailer. Buy Now at Maurices
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $6.95 shipping fee.
That's $30 off and a great price for a dress from a major retailer. Buy Now at Maurices
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $6.95 shipping charge.
Save on over 50 styles. Shop Now at Maurices
- Pictured s the Maurices Women's 24/7 Cheetah Babydoll Mini Dress for $10.98 ($19 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $6.95 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $50.
Save $18 off list price. Buy Now at Maurices
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $6.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
That's a savings of $23. Buy Now at Maurices
- Shipping adds $6.95, but orders of $50 or more score free shipping.
It's $24 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Maurices
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $6.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
It's $25 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Maurices
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $6.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Save $29 off list price. Buy Now at Maurices
- They're also available in plus sizes for $12.98 ($32 off).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $6.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Sign In or Register