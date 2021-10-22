ilytmi.com · 16 mins ago
From $108
free shipping
Apply coupon code "dealnews10" to save at least $12. Shop Now at ilytmi.com
Tips
- Available in several sizes.
Features
- addressable RGB LEDs
- cuttable
- tracks colors on TV
- built-in mic
- sync lights to music
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
Details
Comments
Amazon · 2 days ago
ZCPlus Meteor Shower String Lights
$9.59 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "IVWO56J2" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
In White orBlue.
- Sold by Honey Rossetti via Amazon.
Features
- IP65 waterproof
- each light is 11.8"
- 18 LED lights per tube
Home Depot · 1 day ago
Home Depot Overstock Savings
Shop over 1,000 items
free shipping w/ $45
Save on lighting starting at $6, outdoor decor from $15, flooring as low as $21, furniture from $59, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $45. Pickup may also be available.
UntilGone · 2 wks ago
TaoTronics Holiday Laser Light Projector with Remote Control
$17 $20
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNEWS2341021" for the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- 4,900-sq. ft. range
- interval timers & auto shut off after 6 hours
- IP65 waterproof rating
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Colsur 15-Watt Wireless Charger Table Lamp
$16 $33
free shipping
Clip the 20% off on-page coupon and apply code "30JX9JVC" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Zeanew via Amazon.
Features
- 3 color modes
- stepless dimming
- adjustable brightness
