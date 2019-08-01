- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Lysol 19-oz. Disinfectant Spray in Crisp Linen bundled with the Lysol 35-Count Disinfecting Wipes Tub in Lemon & Lime Blossom for $5.77. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lysol Disinfecting Wipes 80-Count 4-Pack (320 wipes total) for $12.47. Clip the $2 off coupon on the product page and order via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $9.85. With free shipping for Prime members, that's about $3 less than you could expect to pay in local stores, although we saw it for $2 less last week.
Update: The price after discounts is now $8.86. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lysol Disinfectant Spray 19-oz. Can 2-Pack in Crisp Linen for $10.61. Clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save cuts it to $9.08. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and $2 under the price at your local store for the same quantity. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner Tablet 6-Pack for $3.81. Order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $3.62. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's about $2 under what you'd pay in-store locally today.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Scotch-Brite Handy Bathroom Scrubber for $2.82. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $2.68. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Grimebuster Cordless Powered Scrubber for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Scotts Shop Towels 3-Pack for $5.48 with free shipping. That's about a buck under the lowest price we could find for this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
