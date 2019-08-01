Amazon offers the Lysol Disinfecting Wipes 80-Count 4-Pack (320 wipes total) for $12.47. Clip the $2 off coupon on the product page and order via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $9.85. With free shipping for Prime members, that's about $3 less than you could expect to pay in local stores, although we saw it for $2 less last week.



Update: The price after discounts is now $8.86. Buy Now