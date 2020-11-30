New
Macy's · 40 mins ago
Lylie 82" Fabric Sofa
$599 $999
$50 shipping

It's $400 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Available in Silver (pictured) or Wicker.
  • Inside Home Entrance Drop-Off is least expensive shipping option for $50 (availability for this option may vary by ZIP).
Features
  • removable legs with rubber stoppers
  • 2 toss pillows
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/6/2020
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Sofas & Couches Macy's
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register