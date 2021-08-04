Luzianne 48-Ct. Family Size Iced Tea Bags for $4
New
Walmart · 48 mins ago
Luzianne 48-Ct. Family Size Iced Tea Bags
$3.68 $5
pickup

You'd pay at least $2 at most other grocery stores. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Posted by Sandy.
  • Why does she love this deal? "Born and raised in the south, we love our sweet tea. Any bottled tea is unacceptable. I grew up on Luzianne, and I make it now for my family. Don't forget plenty of sugar!"
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Groceries Walmart Luzianne
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register