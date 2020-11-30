It's a savings of $41 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- transforms into a quick bed by removing the armrest and reclining the back rest
- middle arm rest folds down with 2 cup holders
- 4 detachable natural finish metal legs
Expires 11/30/2020
Published 40 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
That's the best price we could find by $259, although most stores charge at least $1,200, including shipping.
- Available in Midnight.
- 1 AC outlet & 2 USB ports
- 500 lbs. weight capacity
- easy to flip privacy panel
- Model: 2202-MDN
That's a low by $401.
- Available in Slate.
- flippable privacy panel
- electrical recharge panel w/ 1 AC outlet and 2 USB ports
- 500lbs. capacity
- Model: 2202-SLT
Apply coupon code "THANKSGIVING20" to get a $48 drop from three days ago and the lowest price we've seen for this sofa. (It's the best deal now by $65, although most retailers charge $300 or more.)
- Available in Brown.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee.
- measures 33.9" x 31.8" x 78.8"
- microfiber upholstery
- Model: CCHRFKS3M26BRRA
Apply code "THANKSGIVING20" to get the best price we could find by $61. It's $45 below our mention in September and the best price we've seen.
- Available in Brown w/ Tan stitching.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping charge.
- two power outlets
- two USB ports
- multi-positional
- steel legs and base
Save on everything from toys, electronics, home, kitchen, apparel, and more. Prices start at $3.
- Stack your order to over $35 to avoid shipping fees, otherwise the $5.99 fee will apply. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
That's $13 off and the best deal we could find.
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise it adds $5.99.
- laptop sleeve – fits most laptops up to 15"
- interior mesh pocket
That's the best price we could find by $60.
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core Processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS glossy touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
Save 10% and get two chairs for less than $50 each.
- In Black only at this price. (Four more colors are available for $119.99.)
- mid-back mesh backrest
- adjustable seat height
- 360° swivel wheels
- tilt/lock control
- star base
