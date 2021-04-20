sponsored
The Luxury Card™ MasterCard® Black Card™ is tailored to meet the demands of busy professionals who value their time too much to play the rewards games. Instead of jumping through endless redemption hoops and monitoring a stack of statements, this unique everyday credit card delivers flexible rewards and peace of mind. Its personalized, 24/7 concierge service is ready to assist on exactly what you want to achieve. The sky is the limit when curating one-of-a-kind experiences while also taking care of daily tasks like arranging a last minute daycare provider. No request is too big or small. Sign up for the MasterCard® Black Card™ for a stylish PVD-coated metal card with a host of luxury perks and hassle-free travel benefits.
Features
- Patented 22-gram PVD-coated metal card.
- 0% intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening. (Afterwards, the APR will be 14.99%, a variable rate based on the Prime Rate. There is a fee for balance transfers.)
- 2% Value for Airfare points redemptions with no blackout dates or seat restrictions. For example, 50,000 points will get you a $1,000 ticket on any airline.
- 1.5% Value for Cash Back points redemptions. For example, redeem 5,000 points for $75 cash back.
- $100 annual airline credit.
- $100 Global Entry & TSA Pre✓® application credit.
- Enrollment in Priority Pass™ Select for access to more than 1,300 airport lounges around the world.
- 24/7 Luxury Card Concierge®.
- Luxury Card Travel® program providing an average value of $500 per stay in benefits and services at over 3,000 properties worldwide.
- Earn one point for every one dollar spent.
- No foreign transaction fees.
- $495 annual fee ($195 for each authorized user).
Details
