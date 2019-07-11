New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Luxeon 3W Tactical LED Flashlight w/ 18-in-1 Credit Card Tool
$8 $40
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Luxeon 3-watt Tactical LED Flashlight, bundled with an 18-In-1 Credit Card Multi-Tool, for $8.49 with free shipping. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 3-watt LED bulb (torch)
  • rechargeable battery pack (torch)
  • waterproof (torch)
  • 6 wrenches (tool)
  • 4 screwdrivers (tool)
  • 2 rulers (tool)
↑ less
Buy from That Daily Deal
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware That Daily Deal Private Label Brands
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register