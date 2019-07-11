New
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Luxeon 3-watt Tactical LED Flashlight, bundled with an 18-In-1 Credit Card Multi-Tool, for $8.49 with free shipping. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3-watt LED bulb (torch)
- rechargeable battery pack (torch)
- waterproof (torch)
- 6 wrenches (tool)
- 4 screwdrivers (tool)
- 2 rulers (tool)
Amazon · 2 days ago
Binfar Hidden Camera Detector with Personal Alarm
$24 $40
free shipping
Binfar via Amazon offers the Binfar Hidden Camera Detector and Personal Alarm for $39.99. Coupon code "LXSDP4UO" drops the price to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- vibration alarm
- LED flashlight
- Model: K98
Home Depot · 1 hr ago
Muscle Rack 5-Shelf 72" Steel Shelving
$36 $50
free shipping
Today only, Home Depot offers the Muscle Rack 5-Shelf 72" Steel Shelving in Silver for $35.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $42. Buy Now
- holds up to 4,000 lbs.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Meterk 41-Piece Mini Ratchet and Bit Set
$14 $26
free shipping w/ Prime
Gervus via Amazon offers the Meterk 41-Piece Mini Ratchet and Bit Set for $19.99. Clip the 5% coupon on the product page and apply code "G8MNAXSV" to lower the price to $13.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in May. Buy Now
- 1 mini magnetic ratchet wrench
- 10 sockets with 1/4" drive
- 29 screwdriver bits
- 1/4" adapter
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Yinama Industrial 1080P Digital Endoscope
$48 $96
free shipping
Topwoman via Amazon offers the Yinama Industrial Digital Endoscope for $95.99. Coupon code "9RIDK57Y" cuts that to $47.99. With free shipping, that's $48 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 4.3" LCD display
- up to 198" focal distance
- built-in rechargeable lithium battery
Amazon · 2 days ago
AmazonBasics Tools & Home Improvement
Up to 20% off w/ Prime
free shipping
For Prime members only, Amazon takes up to 20% off its AmazonBasics tools & home items. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Home Depot · 1 hr ago
Gladiator Garage Organization at Home Depot
up to 30% off
free shipping
Today only, Home Depot takes up to 30% off a selection of Gladiator garage storage and organization. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set
$6
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $6
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set for $5.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw this for a buck less last July. This set includes a self-retracting guide sleeve.
Amazon · 3 days ago
DeWalt Power Tool Accessories at Amazon
$10 off $50
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon takes $10 off a selection of DeWalt power tool accessory orders totaling $50 or more. (Discount applies in cart). Plus, all qualifying orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
That Daily Deal · 3 wks ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
That Daily Deal · 3 days ago
Men's "That's A Horrible Idea. What Time?" T-Shirt
$8
$2 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Men's "That's A Horrible Idea. What Time?" T-Shirt in Black for $7.99 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's $12 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in XXL for an extra $1.89
- available in 3XL for an extra $2.49
- available in sizes S to XL
That Daily Deal · 3 days ago
Stainless Steel Collapsible Metal Straw 2-Pack
$6
free shipping
As one of its daily deals, That Daily Deal offers a Stainless Steel Collapsible Metal Straw 2-Pack for $5.98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- They will arrive in Silver or Blue at random
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
M.R.E. (Meals Ready to Eat) 7-Pack
$25 $69
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this M.R.E. (Meals Ready to Eat) 7-Pack for $25.49 with free shipping. That's $3 last month's mention, $43 off, and is the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- USA-made meals
- 8-oz. entrees chosen at random
- side items
- plastic spoon
- flameless ration heater
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights
$14 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
CGN Direct Sales via Amazon offers the CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights for $23.99. Coupon code "CGN40LIGHT" drops the price to $14.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- IP65 waterproof
- weather-resistant
- 6-8 hours working time on 4-5 hours of charging
- color-changing
Amazon · 17 hrs ago
Keebo Car Cleaning Kit
$24 $35
free shipping
Keebo via Amazon offers its Keebo High Pressure Car Cleaning Kit for $34.99. Coupon code "WLNGEAR9" drops the price to $24.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3 nozzle sprayers
- car wash mitt
- spare hose
- Model: 56451362223
Amazon · 5 days ago
Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms
from $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week of the pants, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
