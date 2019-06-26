New
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Luxeon 3-watt Tactical LED Flashlight for $6.49 plus 99 cents for shipping. That's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago, $34 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 3-watt LED bulb
- rechargeable battery pack
- waterproof
eBay · 3 wks ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Everyday Home Wireless LED Security Light
$10 $16
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Everyday Home Dual-Head Motion-Sensor LED Wireless Security Light for $10.42. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $3.) Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same price with free shipping for Prime members.
- adjustable light angle
- completely wireless
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
- Model: 80-108
Amazon · 5 days ago
28-LED Motion Sensor Solar Street Light
$60 $100
free shipping
Bestqool via Amazon offers the Bestqool SSL10 28-LED Motion Sensor Solar Street Light for $99.99. Coupon code "WAP8JQJO" drops the price to $59.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from 2 weeks ago, $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 day ago
KLTrust USB Rechargeable LED Flashlight
$7 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
KLTrust via Amazon offers its KLTrust USB Rechargeable LED Flashlight for $22.99. Coupon code "42LWJJ66" cuts the price to $6.90. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our previous mention, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- requires 1 18650 battery (included)
- 5 lighting modes
- IPX4 waterproof
- includes USB cord
Bestekmall · 4 wks ago
ISelector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light
$5
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the Iselector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light for $12.48. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $4.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our mention from a year ago, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3 ultraviolet LEDs
- uses no chemicals, poisons, or breathable toxins
Amazon · 15 hrs ago
Mopzlink 60W LED Garage Ceiling Light
$21 $39
free shipping
Kpbot via Amazon offers the Mopzlink 60-watt Standard LED Garage Ceiling Light for $38.99. Clip the 15% off on-page coupon and apply code "AE6GV9XR" to drop that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $18 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3 adjustable aluminum LED light panels
- 50,000-hour bulb lifespan
- 6,000-lumen output
- E26/E27 base
Amazon · 1 wk ago
SureFire Sidekick 300-Lumen Keychain Light
$30 $37
free shipping
Amazon offers the SureFire Sidekick 300-Lumen Ultra-Compact Triple-Output Keychain Light for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $8, although we saw it for $10 less in our November mention. Buy Now
- B&H Photo Video matches this price
- micro-USB charging port
- 300-lumen output
- three strengths
Amazon · 1 day ago
Risemart Mini LED Flashlight 4-Pack
$12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Risemart via Amazon offers its Risemart Mini LED Flashlight 4-Pack for $19.99. Clip the 8% coupon on the product page and apply code "32QDO5D7" to cut that to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 100-lumen
- water-resistant
13 Deals · 4 days ago
Girl Scouts Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Almonds 12-oz. Package
$6
free shipping
13 Deals offers the Girl Scouts Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Almonds 12-oz. Package for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $12 under the lowest price we could find for a similar quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Steel Garden Ultra Tough Hose 2-Pack
$25 $60
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Steel Garden Ultra Tough Hose 2-Pack for $24.99 with free shipping. That is tied with our expired mention from three days ago and $35 less than we saw for a similar 2-pack today. Buy Now
- UV-protected
- choose either two 25-foot, two 50-foot, or a mix
13 Deals · 15 hrs ago
Magic Big Fire Color-Changing Fire Packets 12-Pack
$6 $36
free shipping
13 Deals offers the Magic Big Fire Color-Changing Fire Packets 12-Pack for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $30 off and the lowest price we cold find. Buy Now
- each packet provides color effects for approximately 15 minutes
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Steam · 44 mins ago
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for PC
$24 $40
digital delivery
Steam offers downloads of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for Windows for $23.99. That's $16 off list and the first discount we've seen for the PC version of this nostalgic PlayStation mascot platformer. Buy Now
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
Lixada Bug Zapper
$10 $26
free shipping
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59422" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to five and a half weeks to arrive.
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
Walmart · 2 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
