Luxeon 3W Tactical LED Flashlight for $6

$6.49 $30
$1 shipping
That's a savings of $24 off list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 3-watt LED bulb
- rechargeable battery pack
- waterproof
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Amazon · 2 days ago
Uponun Dual Head Solar Flood Lights w/ Solar Panel
$33 $66
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PFYGKYR6" for a savings of $33. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Uponun via Amazon.
- Available in Dual Head 60led With Remote at this price. Other versions start from $18 after the above coupon code.
Features
- 60 LED
- 6,000K to 6,500K cool or 3,000k to 3,200K warm
- smart remote
- dusk to dawn sensing
- adjustable timer
- includes 60-watt poly-silicone solar panel
- Model: BT-N60D
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
Incx LED Solar Powered Rechargeable Flashlight
$6.80 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "SFAYSV5M" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by NCX-US-Store via Amazon.
Features
- 5 modes
- magnetic
- built-in SOS alarm & light flasher
- 2000mAh rechargeable battery
- equipped w/ emergency hammer, cutter, & warning function
Amazon · 2 days ago
Fuhongrui LED Solar Street Light with Remote Control
$66 $110
free shipping
Apply coupon code "406LS7ZQ" to save $44. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black at this price.
- Sold by Fuhongrui via Amazon.
Features
- motion sensor
- IP65 waterproof
- timer up to 6-hours
- heat and frost resistant
- includes gasket & mounting screws
- Model: RD3660R
Amazon · 2 days ago
Power Practical Luminoodle Portable LED Light Rope and Lantern
$15 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
You'll save $9 over the price you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- sold by Power Practical via Amazon
