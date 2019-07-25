exclusive
Lux Decor Collection · 1 hr ago
Lux Decor Collection 7-Piece Kitchen Knife Set
$16 $30
free shipping
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor Collection 7-Piece Kitchen Knife Set for $29.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that price to $15.99. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • carving knife
  • utility knife
  • cheese knife
  • pizza knife
  • chef knife
  • bread knife
  • paring knife
