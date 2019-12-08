Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
exclusive
New
Lux Decor Collection · 37 mins ago
Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
$18 $40
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

That's a savings of $22 off list. Buy Now at Lux Decor Collection

Tips
Features
  • available in full/queen and king/Cal king in several colors (White/Blue pictured)
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DEALNEWSDUVETT"
  • Expires 12/8/2019
    Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Bedding Lux Decor Collection Lux
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register