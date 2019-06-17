exclusive
Lux Decor Collection · 37 mins ago
$18 $40
free shipping
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
5 Stars United Memory Foam Knee Pillow for Side Sleepers
$11 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
Sivery via Amazon offers the 5 Stars United Memory Foam Knee Pillow for Side Sleepers for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $20 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $10.99. Buy Now
Features
- purports to align the spine and reduce pressure
- measures 9.8" x 7.8" x 6.2"
- slight lemon scent
- includes hypoallergenic, washable cover
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
LifeTB 3-Piece Full/Queen Duvet Cover Set
$29 $73
free shipping
Life TB via Amazon offers the LifeTB 3-Piece Full/Queen Duvet Cover Set in Solid Purple for $72.99. Clip the 15% off coupon on the product page and apply code "TBDNJ614" to cut that to $29.19. With free shipping, that's $44 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Other Queen and King options are from $18.42 with free shipping using the clip coupon & code above.
Features
- 100% cotton
- includes 1 duvet cover and 2 pillowcases
Linens & Hutch · 4 days ago
Linens & Hutch Patterned Duvet Covers
from $21 $89
Linens & Hutch discounts a selection of its Linens & Hutch Patterned Duvet Microfiber Cover Sets in several sizes and colors via coupon code "DNPATTRNDUV76", with prices starting from $21.36, as listed below. Plus, these items receive free shipping. Includes duvet cover & two pillow shams (Twin/Twin XL comes with 1 pillow sham). Shop Now
Tips
- Twin / Twin XL for $21.36
- Full / Queen for $22.56
- King / CalKing for $23.76
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Sleep Yoga Down Alternative Knee Support Pillow
$30 $46
free shipping
Amazon offers the Sleep Yoga Down Alternative Knee Support Pillow for $30.07 with free shipping. That's $16 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- breathable cover
- hypoallergenic
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed
$36
free shipping
It's $10 cheaper than any other store
Amazon offers the Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed in Black for
Update: The price has dropped to $35.09.
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Zinus 10" Steel Platform King Bed Frame
$116
free shipping
It's the best deal we could find by $42
Home Depot offers the Zinus Joseph 10" Steel Platform King Bed Frame for $116.11 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $42, outside of the mention below. It features a wood slat support system.
A close price: Walmart has it for $119 with free shipping.
AlphabetDeal · 5 mos ago
Elegant Comfort 8pc Stripe Comforter Set
$51
free shipping
That's $99 off list and the best deal we could find
AlphabetDeal offers the Elegant Comfort 8-Piece Dobby Stripe Bed-in-a-Bag Comforter Set in several colors (White pictured) for $59.99. Coupon code "Comfort" cuts that to $50.99. With free shipping, that's $99 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes full/queen and king. The set includes:
- comforter
- bed skirt
- flat sheet
- fitted sheet
- 2 pillow shams
- 2 pillowcases
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Intex Classic Downy Twin Air Mattress
$8 $16
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Intex Classic Downy Twin Air Mattress for $7.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find by $10, and the lowest price we've seen for any Intex air mattress. Buy Now
Features
- plush flocked top
- extra wide valve openings for fast inflating and deflating
Ends Today
eBay · 2 days ago
50 Hook-and-Loop Nylon Cable Ties
3 cents $3
free shipping
a_coming868 via eBay offers 50 Hook-and-Loop Nylon Cable Ties for $3.03. Coupon code "PROMO3" cuts that to 3 cents. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5.9" x 0.47"
iTunes · 2 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Rakuten · 16 hrs ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers its MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's $5 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find for a similar awning by $11. Buy Now
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
