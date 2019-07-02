New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$16
free shipping
The Merchant King via Rakuten offers the Lutema Police 4-Channel Remote Control Truck for $19.99. Coupon code "TOYS20" drops it to $15.99. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- Rechargable batteries
- Battery charger
- Remote control
- LED lights
Details
Amazon · 32 mins ago
Ledivo 68" Splash Pad & Sprinkler Mat
$14 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Ledivo Direct via Amazon offers the Ledivo 68" Splash Pad & Sprinkler Mat for $21.99. Coupon code "QICEZUB5" drops the price to $14.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- made of non-toxic PVC
- suitable for ages 12-months and up
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Motivational Stressballs
3 for $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Thrillovation via Amazon offers this Motivational Stress Ball 3-Pack in several colors (Purple pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DealNews31" drops it to $8.96. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from just over a week ago and still the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3 different motivational quotes in Spanish
- BPA-free
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Monster Moto 1,000W Electric Mini Bike
$249
free shipping
Walmart offers the Monster Moto 1,000-watt Electric Mini Bike for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and at least $22 less than most stores charge.
Update: The price has dropped to $249. Buy Now
Features
- 1,000-watt engine
- off road speeds up to 17-MPH
- 185-lb. weight capacity
- up to 45 minutes of use per charge
- rear-disc brake
- Model: MM-E1000-BB
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Sunany 8.5" LCD Writing Tablet
$8 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
An Sun via Amazon offers the Sunany 8.5" LCD Writing Tablet in several colors (Blue pictured) for $15.99. Coupon code "LOHPCLQB" cuts it to $7.91. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our January mention, $4 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- magnetic strips on its back
- 2 stylus pens
- 2 batteries
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Intex Swimming Pool Floats at Walmart
$10
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of Intex swimming pool floats to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Bestway H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp
$20 $40
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5 and a great price for a slide this size. Buy Now
Features
- end bumpers collect water for a big splash landing
- Splash Lagoon collects water for a splash takeoff
- garden hose required
- Model: 52200E
Walmart · 2 days ago
EastPoint Sports EPS 3000 Tournament Size Table Tennis Table
$115 $250
free shipping
Walmart offers the EastPoint Sports EPS 3000 Tournament Size Table Tennis Table for $115.12 with free shipping. That's $75 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $38.) Buy Now
Walmart · 4 days ago
MD Sports 9ft Roll and Score Skee Ball Table
$320 $500
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the MD Sports 9-Foot Roll and Score Skee Ball Table for $319.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29.97 shipping charge. That's $10 under our February mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $115.) Buy Now
Ends Today
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$500 $589
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589. Coupon code "BUY89" cuts the price to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal today by $85.) Buy Now
Tips
- Plus, you'll bag $9.98 in Rakuten points.
Features
- A11 Bionic chip neural engine
- 12MP dual rear camera
- wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: IPHX 64GB SPG
Rakuten · 6 hrs ago
Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle
$190 $250
free shipping
Crosslinks via Rakuten offers the Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle in Black for $229.95. Coupon code "TOYS20" cut that to $189.95. With free shipping, that's $60 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $11 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- disc brakes
- himano derailleurs and shifters
- front and rear shock absorbers
Ends Today
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Ring 1080p Video Doorbell 2
$125 $150
free shipping
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring 1080p Video Doorbell 2 in Satin Nickel for $149.99. Coupon code "GG25" cuts that to $124.99. With free shipping, that's $7 under our December mention and the best deal we could find today by $45. Buy Now
Features
- 1080p video
- interchangeable nickel and bronze faceplates
- quick-release rechargeable battery pack
- adjustable motion sensors
- night vision
- 2-way audio
- Model: 8VR1S7-0EU0
Rakuten · 6 hrs ago
Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinet
$239 $300
free shipping
Gamer Candy via Rakuten offers the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinet for $278.99. Coupon code "TOYS20" cuts that to $238.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge over $300. Buy Now
Features
- measures 46" x 23" x 19”
- incl. Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Street Fighter ll The New Challengers, and Street Fighter ll Turbo
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Puhibuox 14-in-1 Survival Gear Kit
$17 $28
free shipping
Puhibuox via Amazon offers the Puhibuox 14-in-1 Survival Gear Kit for $27.79. Coupon code "SZCEJ8TA" drops the price to $16.67. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- waterproof case
- flashlight requires 1 AA battery (not included)
- carry bag
- Model: kit-14
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Happygame High Back Gaming Chair
$66 $220
free shipping
Happygame via Amazon offers its Happygame High Back Gaming Chair in Black for $219.99. Clip the on-page 30% off coupon and apply code "E3W4EBNG" to cut that to $65.99. With free shipping, that's $154 off and the lowest price we could find by $245. Buy Now
Features
- 90-150° reclining angle
- 380-lbs. max weight capacity
- adjustable height & arm rests
- retractable footrest
- detachable headrest pillow & moulded foam lumbar pillow
- Model: OS7702
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 7 hrs ago
42" Auto-Open Super Mini Umbrella
$6 $20
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this 42" Auto-Open Super Mini Umbrella in Black for $6.49 with free shipping. That's less than a third of what you'd pay elsewhere for a similar umbrella. Buy Now
Features
- 7.5" closed
