B&H Photo Video · 38 mins ago
$120 $300
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Lumu Power Light & Color Meter for Photo and Video for $119.99 with free shipping. That's tied with yesterday's expired mention as the best deal we've ever seen. (It's $89 less than the best we could find for a used one today; this one is new.) Buy Now
- exposure, illuminance & color metering
- color temperature range of 1,500 to 20,000K
- measuring range of -4 to 20 EV
- supports ambient and flash lighting
- illuminance range of 0.15-250,000 lux
BuyDig · 1 wk ago
Deco Essentials 12" Compact Rubberized Spider Tripod
$4 $8
free shipping
BuyDig offers the Deco Essentials 12" Compact Rubberized Spider Tripod in Red for $7.95. Coupon code "XNX15969322055FM" cuts that to $4.49 (Coupon may automatically apply). With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $7 for a similar model. Buy Now
- 360° flexible legs and feet
- 12" height
- can grip almost any surface
- release lock keeps camera securely attached
- Model: SP12-RED
Amazon · 4 days ago
Zomei 16" LED Ring Light Kit
$50 $100
free shipping
Zomei via Amazon offers the Zomei 16" LED Ring Light Kit for $99.99. Clip the $10 off on-page coupon and apply code "BEU7HX5O" to drop the price to $49.99. With free shipping, that's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- dimmable
- 3 color settings
- light stand
- smartphone holder
- carrying bag
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Lusweimi 12" 55W LED Round Ring Light
$45 $75
free shipping
World Well via Amazon offers the Lusweimi 12" 55-watt LED Round Ring Light for $74.89. Coupon code "7W829EWN" drops the price to $44.93. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 5,500K
- dimmable
- 33" - 78" adjustable light stand
- Model: 8595765959
Amazon · 3 days ago
Aputure Light Storm LS LED Light
$436 $545
free shipping
Pergear via Amazon offers the Aputure Light Storm LS LED Light in 6,000K Daylight for $545. Coupon code "20AE4VHA" drops the price to $436. With free shipping, that's $109 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- universal bowens mount
- wireless remote with 328-foot range
- smart temperature control
- aircraft grade-aluminum body
B&H Photo Video · 22 hrs ago
Lowepro Viewpoint CS 80 Case
$17
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Lowepro Viewpoint CS 80 Case in Black for $16.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- Amazon matches this deal
- touch-fastening padded dividers
- dual zippered
- slip-in divider pockets
- stores 3 action cameras
- Model: LP36913
Amazon · 10 mos ago
Tairoad Q555 63" Lightweight Aluminum Tripod
$42
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $6
Koyi via Amazon offers the Tairoad Q555 62.5" Lightweight Aluminum Tripod in Black for $69.99. Coupon code "NYCANYST" cuts it to $41.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6. Features include:
- 360° panorama ball head with horizontal, vertical, and side adjustment knobs
- 22.7" to 62.5" adjustable height
- 180° fold-up legs
- 17.6-lb. maximum load capacity
- padded carrying bag
Rakuten · 1 mo ago
Monoprice Weatherproof Hard Case w/ Foam
$45
free shipping
It's the best deal we could find by $6
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Weatherproof Hard Case with Customizable Foam in Black for $44.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same, although it usually ships in two to five weeks.) That's the lowest price we could find by $6. It measures 13" x 12" x 6" and features:
- impact- and UV-resistant resin construction
- IP67 dust and water protection
- pressure relief valve
- 2 7mm lock holes
eBay · 4 days ago
Fujifilm Instax Mini Cam Rainbow Film 1-Pack
$8 $11
free shipping
Monboly via eBay offers the Fujifilm Instax Mini Cam Rainbow Film 1-Pack for 7S/8/25/90/9 for $7.90 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6.
Update: The price has dropped to $7.60. Buy Now
- This item ships from China and may take up to 4 weeks to arrive.
- 10 sheet per pack
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple Mac mini Core i5 Desktop w/ 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
$529 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $470 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.0, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or later
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Motorola Unlocked Moto G5S Plus 32GB 4G Smartphone
$140
free shipping
Best price we've seen; $8 less than the phone elsewhere
B&H Photo Video offers the Unlocked Motorola Moto G5S Plus 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone with a Mint Mobile 3-Month 8GB SIM Card Kit, for $139.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention of a similar bundle from last December as the lowest price we've seen for the North American model. (It's also $8 under the best price we could find for the phone alone today.) Features include:
- 5.5" IPS 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz 8-core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- 8MP front- and 13MP rear-facing cameras
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Asus 13.3" ZenBook 13 UX331FAL Laptop
$699 $950
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2.2-lb. Asus ZenBook 13 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $699 with free shipping. That's $30 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $160. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- fingerprint sensor
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
iTunes · 6 days ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 6 days ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Amazon · 6 days ago
Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set
$10 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Gruory via Amazon offers the Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set for $17.39. Coupon code "YXTVUBTT" drops the price to $10.43. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 16-30mm
- impact & wear resistance
- HSS high speed steel
- Model: MOHOOYceKnGH4x*1
