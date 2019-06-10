New
B&H Photo Video · 27 mins ago
Lumu Power Light & Color Meter for Photo and Video
$120
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Lumu Power Light & Color Meter for Photo and Video for $119.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago as the best deal we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price now by $130.) Buy Now
Features
  • exposure, illuminance & color metering
  • color temperature range of 1,500 to 20,000K
  • measuring range of -4 to 20 EV
  • supports ambient and flash lighting
  • illuminance range of 0.15-250,000 lux
↑ less
Buy from B&H Photo Video
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/10/2019
    Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Camera Accessories B&H Photo Video Private Label Brands
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register