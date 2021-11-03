Get Black Friday savings on your choice of stemless wine, cooler, rocks, flutes, or old-fashioned glassware sets. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
-
Expires 11/28/2021
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save on everything from small appliances, to knife sets, baking and cookware sets, storage boxes, pans, and more. Plus, bag an extra 30% off select items via coupon code "FRIEND". Prices start from $3. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Throwback Hot Air Popper for $17.93 ($20 off).
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
Save on new and refurbished cookware and small appliances. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Refurbs are each covered by a 90-day Woot warranty.
- Pictured is the Cuisinart 7-Qt. Cast Iron Oval Casserole for $59.99 (low by $110).
That's the best price we could find by $210. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Silver pictured).
- 10 speeds
- 5-quart stainless steel bowl with handle
- power hub fits over 10 optional attachments (not included)
- includes flat beater, Powerknead spiral dough hook, and stainless steel wire whip
- Model: KV25G0X
Clip the on-page coupon for half off, making it a buck less than one 5" smaller. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Thirteen Chefs via Amazon.
- Ships from the seller and may take up to two weeks to arrive.
- measures 17" x 12" x 1"
- Model: PACA1712
Start scoring some early Black Friday deals at Macy's. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
Save on a huge selection of over 7,000 men's, women's, and kids' styles and home goods. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Columbia Men's Tummil Pines Field Jacket for $62.93 ($117 off).
There are 28 to choose from. Shop Now at Macy's
- Stack your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply.
That is a savings of $40 off the list price, and a low by $14. Buy Now at Macy's
Sign In or Register