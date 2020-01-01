Open Offer in New Tab
Lumin · 25 mins ago
Lumin Men's Skincare
1-Month Free Trial
$1 shipping

Get a 1-month free trial based on your personal skin management needs and pay just $1 shipping. Shop Now at Lumin

Features
  • Choose from Classic Maintenance, Age Management, or Correction Trio sets.
  • Initial set is 1-month supply. Subscription would be 2-months supply.
  • Cancel or continue with $48 subscription box every 2 months.
  • A 2-month supply can also be purchased without a subscription for $60.
Details
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
