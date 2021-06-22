Lumens Summer Sale: Up to 40% off

Save on a wide variety of lighting, decor, fans and more. Plus look out for specific coupons that yield further discounts on individual product pages. Shop Now at Lumens
- pictured is the Hunter Fans Minimus LED Ceiling Fan for $159.99 (via "HUNTER", $40 off)
- Plus bag a free Vintage String Light Kit via coupon code "STRING" w/ $400 purchase (up to $100 value)
Amazon Prime Day is now live, with deals on tens of thousands of items throughout its site exclusive to its Prime members. It runs through the end of Tuesday. Shop Now at Amazon
Prime members score an extra 25% off a selection of goodies: PS5 controllers, smart watches, headsets, Blu-rays, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on clothing, electronics, home decor, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Target
- up to $70 Apple watch and Airpods
- up to 50% off select Xbox games
- up to 50% off toys
- up to $130 off Dyson vacuums
Save up to $250 on select gaming laptops, up to $400 on select Samsung Galaxy phones, up to $500 on select big-screen TVs, and many other deals besides. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free store pickup is available for many items.)
Save on over 600 styles from brands like Craftmaid, Fanimation, Hinkley, and many more. Plus, get extra savings or free gifts on select products with codes provided on individual product pages. Shop Now at Lumens
- Pictured is the Casablanca Fan Company Isotope Ceiling Fan for $320 after code "CASABLANCA" ($80 off).
- Free shipping applies to most orders.
Save on a range of lights and furniture. Certain items drop or come with free gifts via coupon codes listed on their pages. Shop Now at Lumens
- Pictured is the Quoizel Outskirts LED Flushmount from $45.89 via "QUOIZEL" ($9 off)
Coupon code "HUNTER" cuts it to the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Lumens
- Available in several colors (Brushed Nickel with Eurasian Wood/Maple blades pictured).
- 5 reversible blades
- 3-speed WhisperWind motor
- standard, low, or angled mounting
Apply coupon code "MORE" to save an extra 10% to 50% off on over 2,000 already-discounted lighting items including pendant lights, sconce lighting, floor lamps, and more. Shop Now at Lumens
- Buy one, save 10% more via "MORE".
- Buy 2, save 20% off via the coupon code.
- Buy 3, save 30% off via the coupon.
- Buy 4, save 40% off via the coupon.
- Buy 5, save 50% off via the coupon.
