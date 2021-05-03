Lumens Outdoor Lighting, Decor, and More Sale Event: Up to 25% off
Lumens
Lumens Outdoor Lighting, Decor, and More Sale Event
up to 25% off
free shipping

At Lumens, save up to 25% on furniture, lighting, decor, and more during the Lumens Outdoor Event. Use coupon code "STRING" to score a free String Light. Even better, free shipping applies to all orders. Deal ends May 17. Shop Now at Lumens

  • Code "STRING"
  • Expires 5/17/2021
