Lumens Outdoor Lighting, Decor, and More Sale Event: Up to 25% off

sponsored
New
Lumens · 1 hr ago
up to 25% off
free shipping
At Lumens, save up to 25% on furniture, lighting, decor, and more during the Lumens Outdoor Event. Use coupon code "STRING" to score a free String Light. Even better, free shipping applies to all orders. Deal ends May 17. Shop Now at Lumens
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Ace Hardware · 1 wk ago
Christmas Light Clearance at Ace Hardware
from 59 cents
free shipping w/ $50
Save on string lights, projectors, and a few other varieties of Christmas lighting accessories in this sale. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Pictured is the Celebrations 11.5-Foot LED String Lights in Cool White for $1.29 ($9 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
Amazon · 2 days ago
Outdoor Solar Post Light 2-Pack
$30 $43
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SLPDMPZ3" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Black.
- Sold by Lucksen via Amazon.
Features
- Emits flame colored light
- IP55 weatherproof
- Fits a 4" post top
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Adesso Swivel 71.5" Floor Lamp
$19 in cart $51
free shipping
It's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Available in Satin Nickel.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $6.74 shipping charge.
Features
- acrylic shade can be adjusted vertically and horizontally
- uses CFL, incandescent, and LED bulbs
- Model: 3677-22
Amazon · 2 days ago
Exf 20-Foot Solar Crystal Globe String Light 2-Pack
$9.99 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "WZP5NMWX" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available for this price in White.
- Sold by Linhai Yixuan via Amazon.
Features
- 8 modes
- light sensor
- IP65 waterproof
Sign In or Register