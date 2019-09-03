Personalize your DealNews Experience
Ending today, Lumens takes up to 50% off modern lighting, fans, furniture, and more, as part of its Labor Day Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get a Vintage String Light for free with any qualifying $499 purchase via coupon code "STRING". Shipping adds $9.99 or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
Lowe's takes up to 48% off a selection of appliances, tools, and more during its Labor Day Savings Event. Plus, MyLowe's members receive free shipping on many orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now
IKEA offers its IKEA Family members 20% off select storage furniture, bedding, and snacks during its Labor Day Sale. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Opt for $5 Click & Connect pickup to avoid shipping charges, which start at $9.99. Shop Now
Wayfair takes up to 80% off select furniture, decor, lighting, bedding, and more as part of its Closeout Deals. (We saw even greater discounts within, upwards of 90% off). Shipping starts at $4.99, but orders over $49 bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon discounts a range of faucets, tools, lighting, and accessories during its Fall DIY Event. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
