Lume Deodorant Stick 3-Pack for $37

Lume · 1 hr ago
$37 $45
free shipping
A little goes as long way (one 2.2-oz. stick can last for up to 110 applications) and at $8 under list and the lowest price we could find, you can make your money go even farther. Buy Now at Lume
- Available in a variety of scents (Warm Vanilla, Bay Rum, & Lavender Sage pictured).
- Posted by Kim Bishop.
- Why does she love this deal? "Lume has no aluminium, baking soda, talc, or parabens. It's perfect for sensitive skin or those with sensitivity to most deodorants, like my husband."
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
6 days ago
CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser Sample
free
free shipping
Complete a short form to bag this free sample for those pesky breakouts. Shop Now
Tips
- Full-size product pictured, for lack of a 0.34-oz. sample picture.
Features
- hyaluronic acid
- 4% benzoyl peroxide
- Ceramide NP, Ceramide AP, and Ceramide EOP
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Dove 22-oz. Body Wash 4-Pack
$13 via Sub & Save $18
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page coupon and checkout with Subscribe & Save for about $11 less than you'd pay for this quantity at Target. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available at this price in Deep Moisture.
Amazon · 6 days ago
Solimo Original Fresh 32-oz. Liquid Hand Soap 2-Pack
$6.75 $8
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a buck less than the average price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Usually ships within 2 to 4 weeks.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Dove Men+Care 18-oz. Body & Face Wash 4-Pack
$14 via Sub & Save $18
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page 20% off coupon for first Subscribe & Save order and check out with Subscribe & Save to get this for the best shipped price we could find for this quantity by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Extra Fresh scent
- Model: SADHB22
