Lulus · 1 hr ago
$10 $57
$5 shipping
It's $47 under list price. Buy Now at Lulus
Tips
- In Forest Green.
- It's final sale and cannot be exchanged or returned.
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Lulus · 2 wks ago
Lulus Women's Have Heart Halter Midi Dress
$19 $64
$5 shipping
It's $45 under list price. Buy Now at Lulus
Tips
- This is a final sale item. No returns or exchanges are accepted.
- Available at this price in Mauve Pink. (Terra Cotta is available for a few dollars more.)
Lulus · 2 wks ago
Lulus Women's Sweet Expectations Ruffled Mini Dress
$25 $49
$5 shipping
It's $24 under list price and it's the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lulus
Tips
- Available in Emerald Green.
- This is a final sale item. No returns or exchanges are accepted.
Lulus · 4 hrs ago
Lulus Women's Love and Joy Lace Shift Dress
$10 $62
$5 shipping
That's a $52 savings. Buy Now at Lulus
Tips
- Available in Burgundy
- This item is final sale.
Venus · 4 days ago
Venus Women's Knot Front Ribbed Dress
$8 $32
$8 shipping
That's a buck under our mention from last week, and $24 off list price. Buy Now at Venus
Tips
- Available in XS to XL in Orange at this price.
Maurices · 1 wk ago
Maurices Clearance
Dresses from $17
free shipping
Save on over 20 styles, marked 50% off. Shop Now at Maurices
Tips
- Click "Clearance Dresses" in the left sidebar, or scroll down to find the Dresses section, to see this sale.
JCPenney · 3 wks ago
By Artisan Women's Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
$12 $80
free shipping w/ $49
That's $68 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney
Tips
- Available in three colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Shipping adds $8.95, or score free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Uniqlo · 3 days ago
Uniqlo Women's Dresses
from $10
free shipping w/ $99
Save on wide selection of dresses. Shop Now at Uniqlo
Tips
- Shipping adds $7.99, or get free shipping with $99.
- Sizes are limited in several styles.
Lulus · 3 days ago
Lulus Sale
$10 and under
free shipping w/ $50
Enjoy up to $34 savings on apparel, shoes, and accessories. Shop Now at Lulus
Tips
- These items are final sale and cannot be returned.
- Shipping adds $5, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping.
