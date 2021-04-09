New
Lulus · 1 hr ago
from $19
free shipping w/ $50
Shop over 40 discounted women's swimsuits. Shop Now at Lulus
Published 1 hr ago
Nordstrom Rack · 17 hrs ago
Nicole Miller Women's Convertible One-Piece Swimsuit
$25 $128
$8 shipping
That's a $103 savings. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Available in several colors (High Risk Red pictured)
Macy's · 14 hrs ago
Speedo Men's Swim Briefs
$14 $36
free shipping w/ $25
That's less than half what you'd pay elsewhere – it's the best deal we could find by $22. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- In Black at this price.
Aeropostale · 2 wks ago
Aeropostale Women's Tie-Dye Strappy Hipster Bottom
$3.99 $25
free shipping w/ $50
It's $21 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Aeropostale
Tips
- Available in Bleach; size M or L.
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders over $50.
Macy's · 18 hrs ago
Speedo Men's Quick-Dry UPF 50+ Rash Guard
$13 $34
free shipping w/ $25
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Available in several colors (Turkish Sea pictured)
- Orders over $25 ship for free; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Lulus · 2 days ago
Lulus Women's Day To Chill Drawstring Lounge Pants
$25 $48
free shipping w/ $50
That's $23 below the list price. Buy Now at Lulus
Tips
- Available in Heather Grey or Black.
- Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise shipping adds $5.
- These are final sale and cannot be returned (exchange only).
Lulus · 2 days ago
Lulus Women's Weekend Checklist Knit Lounge Pants
$19 $42
free shipping w/ $50
That's $23 under the list price. Buy Now at Lulus
Tips
- Available in Black or Beige (pictured).
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
- These are final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
Lulus · 2 days ago
Lulus Women's Like Whatever Oversized Hoodie
$19 $42
free shipping w/ $50
That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lulus
Tips
- Available in Taupe at this price.
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders over $50.
- This is a final sale item and cannot be returned or exchanged.
Lulus · 20 hrs ago
Lulus Deals
Extra 20% off
free shipping w/ $50
Save extra on over 130 styles with coupon code " DEALS20". Shop Now at Lulus
Tips
- Pictured is the Women's Star Shine Pleated Midi Skirt for $23.20 after coupon ($25 off).
- Orders of $50 or more ship free; otherwise, shipping adds $5.
