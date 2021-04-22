LULULOOK · 1 hr ago
Lululook Magnetic Stand for iPad Pro/Air
$40 $50
free shipping

Use coupon code "deal20" for $20 off the list price. Buy Now at LULULOOK

Tips
  • Available for iPad Pro 11", iPad Pro 12.9", or iPad Air (check product page for specific models).
Features
  • portrait and landscape viewing
  • 360° rotation
  • -20° to 200° tilt
  • non-slip silicone feet
  • made of aluminum alloy
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "deal20"
  • Expires 5/1/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals iPad Accessories LULULOOK
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register