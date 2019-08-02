- Create an Account or Login
Lululemon discounts a selection of men's, women's, and girls' apparel and accessories in its We Made Too Much sale sections. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to 70% off select apparel, shoe, home items, and more as part of its End of Summer Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
Uniqlo discounts a range of men's and women's styles as part of its Summer Celebration Sale. Plus, these orders receive free shipping (which usually adds $5).
Update: Shipping is now $5. Shop Now
Lululemon offers its Lululemon Men's Hustle Pants in Grey for $59 with free shipping. That's a savings of $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lululemon offers its Lululemon Women's Wunder Under High-Rise Foil Tights in Black for $59 with free shipping. That's a savings of $59 off list and the best deal we could find. (For further comparison, it's about the highest discount we see from Lululuemon). Buy Now
Lululemon offers its Lululemon Men's Active Jacket in Fools Gold for $59 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week, $59 off list, and the lowest price we could find. It's available in select sizes from XS to XXL. Buy Now
