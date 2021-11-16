Save on a range of luggage, including spinners, totes, toiletry bags, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose ship to store for free on orders over $29 during checkout. (Otherwise, shipping is $7.95 for orders under $89.)
- Pictured is the Roberto Cavalli 20" Logo Embossed Hardside Spinner Suitcase for $109.97 ($715 off).
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on a wide variety of The North Face gear including backpacks, clothing, and accessories. Shop Now at REI
- The North Face Men's USA Box T-Shirt pictured for $19 ($6 off and the lowest we could find).
- Orders of $50 or more ship free; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
Choose from 40 styles, including drawstring, fanny packs, crossbody, and more. Shop Now at Nike
- Pictured is the Nike Shoebox Bag for $21.97 (low by $18).
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's $88 off list and $28 less than buying from Samsonite directly. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Samsonite via eBay.
- Available in Black or Poseidon Blue.
- 16" laptop backpack
- 21" spinner carry-on
- 25" spinner
- TSA compliant locks
That's a savings of $12 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Fits a standard 5" x 3.5" US passport and 3" x 4" vaccine card
Save on brands including adidas, Nike, PUMA, The North Face, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (You can also get free ship-to-store pickup on orders of $29 or more.)
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Primegreen Essentials Warm-Up Tapered 3-Stripes Track Pants for $29.97 (low by $5).
There are thousands of styles to choose from, with prices starting from $14. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured are the UGG Men's Seton Waterproof Chukka Boots for $99.99 ($100 off).
- Pad your order to over $89 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $7.95 fee will apply.
Save on over 160 styles. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Spend $49 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.95. ($89 is usually the minimum for free shipping.)
- Pictured is the Cole Haan Men's Nathan Leather Chukka Boots for $99.97 (low by $62).
Save on cutlery, small appliances, decor, bedding, backpacks, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose ship to store for free on orders over $29 during checkout. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95 for orders under $49 (it's usually not free under the $89 threshold).
- Pictured is the Anolon Advanced Umber Two Step Meal Set for $34.29 ($136 off list).
Sign In or Register