Belk · 1 hr ago
Luggage at Belk
up to 70% off
free shipping

Save on luggage fit for every trip from brands as Samsonite, London Fog, Biltmore, American Tourister, High Sierra, and more. Shop Now at Belk

  • You may need to apply coupon code "LOVESAVING" listed on the individual product pages to receive the greatest discounted price.
  • Pad your order with a beauty item to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $8.95. (Shipping is free on orders of $99 or more.) In-store pickup may also be available.
  • Code "LOVESAVING"
  • Expires 1/14/2020
