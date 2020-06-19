Save on designer luggage brands including Kenneth Cole, Samsonite, Timberland, and Delsey. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping with $100.
-
Expires 6/19/2020
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on bags, men's and women's apparel, headwear, accessories, and more. Shop Now
- Shipping adds $6.95, but orders of $30 or more qualify for free shipping.
- Prices are as marked.
Save up to 44% on drawstring bags, backpacks, totes, and more. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Nearly 400 items on sale including drinking tubes, dry sacks, waistpacks, backpacks, and more. Shop Now at REI
- Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more.
It's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge.
- webbed straps
- zip front pockets
- measures 10" x 8" x 5"
Stack savings on thousands of items, from men's and women's apparel, shoes, and accessories, to home goods and kitchen items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping starts at $5.95, although orders of $100 or more ship for free.
Save on shoes, apparel, and accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or bag free shipping with orders over $100.
Save on polo shirts, T-shirts, and pajamas. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping with $100.
Save big on these summertime staple accessories from brands such as Fendi, Burberry, Gucci, Versace, Prada, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or bag free shipping with orders over $100.
Sign In or Register