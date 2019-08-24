Macy's takes 60% to 65% off a selection of suitcases during its Luggage Closeout. Plus, take an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "PREVIEW". Shipping adds $10.95, although orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. (Free in-store pickup is also available on most items.) Discounted brands include Samsonite, Tommy Hilfiger, High Sierra, Delsey, and Victorinox Swiss Army. Shop Now