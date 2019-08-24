Personalize your DealNews Experience
Macy's takes 60% to 65% off a selection of suitcases during its Luggage Closeout. Plus, take an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "PREVIEW". Shipping adds $10.95, although orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. (Free in-store pickup is also available on most items.) Discounted brands include Samsonite, Tommy Hilfiger, High Sierra, Delsey, and Victorinox Swiss Army. Shop Now
Delta Air Lines via DealBase discounts select nationwide round-trip fares, with prices starting from $96.60. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 3-star carriers by $46. Book this travel deal by August 21 for flights from September 8 through November 16. Buy Now
Frontier Airlines via DealBase offers 1-way nationwide flights, with prices starting from $19.30. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Book this travel deal by August 21 for flights through October 10. Buy Now
Southwest Airlines via DealBase offers 1-way nationwide flights, with prices starting from $48.98. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $12. Book this travel deal by August 22 for travel from September 10 through March 5, 2020. Buy Now
Cathay Pacific via DealBase offers round-trip flights to Asia and Australia, with prices starting from $506.88. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 5-star carriers by $246. Book this travel deal by August 31 for travel through December 31. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans, with prices starting from $16.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Soft Touch Stretch Polo in several colors for $9.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $40 off list and tied with our expired mention from two days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armory Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now
