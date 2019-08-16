- Create an Account or Login
Proozy offers the Lucky Brand Women's T-Shirt and Leggings Set for $13.99. Coupon code "DN5" cuts it to $5. With $5.95 for shipping, that's tied with our mention from over three weeks ago as $55 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Proozy offers the adidas Golf Men's Performance Front-Hit Relaxed Cap in Tan/Black for $13.99. Coupon code "DNFREE" bags it for free. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. Shop Now
Joe's New Balance Outlet takes 60% off select men's and women's shoes via coupon code "FLASH60". (The discount applies to the original retail price; select styles are already marked up to 70% off) Plus, the same coupon bags free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Proozy takes an extra 40% off a selection of backpacks and bags via coupon code "DN40". Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Discounted brands include High Sierra, Champion, Globe Nomad, Oakley and more. Shop Now
Proozy offers two Reebok Men's Cotton Polo Shirts in several colors (Navy pictured) for $35.98. (Add two shirts to your cart to see this price.) Coupon code "DN1998" cuts the price to $19.98. With $5.95 for shipping, that is $8 less than we could find for two shirts elsewhere. Deal ends August 16. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Callaway Unisex Front Logo Unstructured Hat in Navy or White for $9.99. Add two to cart for $19.98 and apply coupon code "DN12" to drop that to $12. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Calvin Klein Women's Denim Trucker Jacket in several colors for $22.99. Better yet, add two to your cart and apply coupon code "PZY38" to cut the price to $38. With $5.95 for shipping, that's a savings of $218 and the best deal we could find. Deal ends August 14. Buy Now
