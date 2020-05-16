Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's $91 under list price. Buy Now at Lucky Brand
Coupon code "FAVE30" takes 30% off every dress at Lulus. Shop Now at Lulus
That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Venus
Dress to impress with this deal that is a savings of 80% off the list price and and incredible price for a Boston Proper dress. Buy Now at Boston Proper
With free shipping, that's a savings of $27 and a great price for a dress, especially with pockets! (Shipping is usually $6.95 for orders under $50.) Buy Now at Maurices
Save on over 1,000 items of men's and women's clothing, accessories, shoes, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Lucky Brand
For every 5 pack sold, they donate 5 masks to unhoused neighbors and low-income Angelenos through community partners. Plus, this is a great price for the number of masks in general. Buy Now at Lucky Brand
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Lucky Brand
That's $35 off list and the best price we could find for this shirt in any color by $15. Buy Now at Lucky Brand
That's $57 off and a good price on a striking pair of jeans. Buy Now at Lucky Brand
Coupon code "DNLUCKY14" bags free shipping, making this the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Proozy
