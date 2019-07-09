New
Lucky Brand via eBay offers the Lucky Brand Women's Lolita Mid-Rise Boot Cut Jeans for $34.99. That price reduces in-cart to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $70 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 24x30 to 31x34
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
$30 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 30x30 to 46x34
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Levi's Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Cline pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- select waist sizes from 29 to 42 and inseams 30 to 34
Walmart · 3 wks ago
George Men's Regular Fit Jeans
$10
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the George Men's Regular Fit Jeans in several colors (Light Wash pictured) for $10.44. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a very strong price for such a pair of 100% cotton jeans. Buy Now
Features
- most sizes 29x30 to 42x32
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Kenneth Cole New York Men's Denim Skinny Jeans
$25 $69
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Denim Skinny Jeans in Black or Indigo for $24.93. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $44 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select waists sizes from 33 to 38
- inseams 30 to 34
eBay · 42 mins ago
Open-Box Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet
$193 $329
free shipping
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $240.99. In-cart that drops to $192.79. With free shipping, that's $48 under our mention from a six days ago and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now
eBay · 1 hr ago
Tech at eBay
Extra 20% off
free shipping
With various third-party sellers, eBay takes an extra 20% off select tech items. (Prices drop in cart.) Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" 16GB Android Tablet
$88 $199
free shipping
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box 12.7-oz. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" 16GB WiFi Android Tablet with a 16GB SD Card for $109.99. In cart, that price drops to $87.99. With free shipping, that's $12 under our March mention and $40 under what you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now
Tips
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies. While essentially new, it may not come in its original packaging.
Features
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 10 hrs ago
Lucky Brand Men's Boxer Briefs 3-Pack
$10 $33
free shipping
Lucky Brand via eBay offers the Lucky Brand Men's Vice Paisley Boxers 3-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes M to XL
