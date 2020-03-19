Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best flat discount we've seen from Lucky Brand this year, and it applies to over 1,200 men's and women's items. Shop Now at Lucky Brand
Save on a variety of clothing, footwear, outdoor equipment, and more. Shop Now at L.L.Bean
In response to closing its retail stores, Nordstrom Rack now cuts an extra 20% off all online orders and is shipping them for free. After the extra savings, deals start at around $30, which is super cheap for a pair of Birkenstocks! Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on just under 700 men's, women's, and kids' styles from brands like Crocs, adidas, Clarks, Under Armour, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Huge savings on men's, women's, and kids' clothing, shoes, and accessories, as well as on home decor, bedding, kitchen items, and more. Shop Now at Lucky Brand
