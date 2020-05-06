Open Offer in New Tab
Lucky Brand · 54 mins ago
Lucky Brand Pleated Cotton Face Mask 5-Pack
$25
$5 shipping

For every 5 pack sold, they donate 5 masks to unhoused neighbors and low-income Angelenos through community partners. Plus, this is a great price for the number of masks in general. Buy Now at Lucky Brand

Features
  • 100% cotton outer
  • 100% polyester inner
  • each measures 7 1/2" x 3 3/4"
  • 39" straps
