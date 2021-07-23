Lucky Brand Men's Stretch Boxer Briefs 3-Pack for $13

Apply coupon code "DN723AM-1299-FS" for a total of $12 off the list price, and $5 under what Amazon charges. The same code bags free shipping, an additional savings of $7. Buy Now at Proozy
- Available in Grey/Print/Red or Clover Print/Green/Blue.
You'd pay $8 more at Hanes direct. Buy Now at Target
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping, or get free shipping with orders over $35.
Save on men's boxers, briefs, undershirts, and more. Shop Now at Hanes
- Spend $40 for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99.
- Pictured is the Hanes Ultimate Men's Comfort Flex Fit Boxer Briefs 3-Pack for
$15$18 ($12 off).
Save on over 600 items, including pj sets, bras, underwear, nightgowns, lingerie, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the Charter Club Printed Wrap Robe for $22.93 ($37 off).
Use code "HELLO10" to get the extra 20% (yup, 20% not 10%) off items already discounted by 60% off. Save on over 140 styles for men and women including robes, thongs, panties, bras, garters, boxers, boxer briefs, and more. Shop Now at Frederick's of Hollywood
- Shipping adds $6.95, but orders $75 or more ship free.
Apply coupon code "DN721AM-20" to save $80 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Proozy
- Add two pairs to your cart to get this deal.
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $6.95.
Apply coupon code "DN722AM-1499-FS" to get this deal. That's $35 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Proozy
- Available in several colors (Navy pictured) and many sizes.
Add two to your cart and apply coupon code "DN720-40" to save $40 off list price. Buy Now at Proozy
- Available in several colors (Navy pictured).
Coupon code "DN721-999" cuts it to $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Proozy
- Available in Graphite.
Save $1.50 when you apply coupon code "REWARD15", for a huge total of $86 off the list price (you'd pay $27 more elsewhere). Buy Now at Lucky Brand
- Shipping adds $10 or is free with orders of $75 or more.
- Available in Black Multi or Green Multi.
Sign In or Register