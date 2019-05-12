Open Offer in New Tab
Lucky Brand · 1 hr ago
Lucky Brand Cyber Monday Sale
50% to 60% off
free shipping w/ $75

It's similar to their Black Friday sale, but 60% off applies to the entire sale section now. (Previously, it applied to select items only.) You'll also continue to get 50% off regular prices, including shoes. Shop Now at Lucky Brand

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5 or get it free with orders of $75 or more.
  • Prices are as marked.
  • Expires 12/5/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
