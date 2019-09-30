Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save up to $15 on a full range of sizes. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Lucid 11" Evo Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress in several sizes, with prices starting from $190. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That puts each at the lowest price we could find by at least $20 and as much as $52. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $141 off list, tied with our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $24, although most stores charge at least $150. Buy Now at Home Depot
That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Amazon
That's tied with last week's mention and as much as $21 under what you'd pay directly from Zinus.
Update: Prices now dropped to start at 21.99. Shop Now at Amazon
It's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a wide variety of home, garden, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Amazon offers the Lucid 8-foot Convertible Foam Sofa for $234.99 with free shipping. That's $35 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $11, although we saw it for a buck less in June. Buy Now at Home Depot
