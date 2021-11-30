Save up to $76 off these plush mattresses. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Twin is available for $176.14 ($26 under what Home Depot charges).
- Twin XL is available for $187.91 ($28 under what Home Depot charges).
- Queen is available for $274.04 ($76 under what Home Depot charges).
- 3.5” gel memory foam, 2” support foam, and 4.5” base foam
- CertiPUR-US certified
-
Expires 12/11/2021
Published 48 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
All sizes are more than 60% off with lows of up to $111.
- The prices:
- Twin for $169 (low by $41)
- Full for $229 (low by $15)
- Queen for $249 (low by $81)
- King for $329 (low by $111)
- Cal. King for $339 (low by $101)
- moisture wicking fabric cover
- SureCool gel-infused foam
- PureFlow ventilation
- Model: LUCC10
Choose from 9 mattresses and get a free $300 Home Depot gift card.
- The gift card will arrive by mail 4 to 6 weeks after mattress delivery.
- Pictured is the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Prima 10" Memory Foam Mattress from $1,399 ($300 savings)
Save on a variety of mattresses in a range of sizes from Ashley, Lucid, Modway, and more.
- Pictured is the Ashley Chime 8" Firm Hybrid Mattress from $104.54 (low by $28).
Bundle foundations, pillows, and bedding to save on a new Purple mattress.
Shop mattresses from $999 and gifts from $29. Plus, buy one pillow, get one free.
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale.
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more.
As much as I love penguins, one wonders how they got associated with Christmas decor (being from the South Pole) when walruses and polar bears (natives of the north) get no promotion...
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free. (Pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Fraser Hill Farm 10-ft Lighted Christmas Inflatables for $89.99 ($30 off)
Save on home security, smart assistants, tablets, fitness trackers, and more.
- Choose curbside pickup to ddoge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the 2nd-Gen. Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker + GE Smart Plug Bundle for $24.99 (low by $10).
It's a savings of up to $1,271 off the list price and it's the best price we've seen for the queen option.
- Twin XL for $479 (low by $32).
- Full for $499 (low by $200).
- Queen for $529 (low by $186).
- King for $929 (low by $331).
- metal frame
- adjustable positions
- 750-lb. capacity
- zero-clearance design
- massage feature
- under bed lighting and USB ports
- control the bed via Bluetooth with the Lucid Base mobile app
- Model: LUCCLPREM
