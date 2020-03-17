Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 34 mins ago
Lucid 10" Dual-Layered Gel Memory Foam Queen Mattress
$200 $380
free shipping

That's $40 less than you'd pay at Amazon, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 2.5" layer of gel-infused memory foam
  • Foam in this mattress is CertiPUR-US certified for safety
  • 10-year warranty
