Macy's · 1 hr ago
Lucais 83" Leather Sofa
$799 $1,859
$99 shipping

That's $1,060 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • It's available in Off White or Grey.
  • Note that Grey is estimated to be back in-stock on June 4.
Features
  • measures 83" x 35" x 35"
  • 100% leather
  • removable legs
