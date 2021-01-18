New
KMMIN · 1 hr ago
2 for $23
free shipping
It's $2 per band below our December mention and a total savings of $15 today when you apply code "HOT40". Buy Now at KMMIN
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
- TPU silicone and 304 steel
- fits wrists 6.89" to 9.45"
Details
Comments
