New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Lowe's Spring Fest
Up to 40% off + Demos, Activities, & Projects

Shop the deals listed below, and sign up for free demos and projects. Shop Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Up to 25% off Select Outdoor Power Equipment and Accessories
  • Up to 20% off Select Outdoor Wall Lights
  • 4 for $10 Scotts Mulch and Bonnie Plants 11.8-oz. Vegetables and Herbs
  • Up to 40% off Select Vanities
  • Free In-Store Demos (availability varies by location)
  • Free Garden-to-go Kits
  • 2 for $8 2.5-Quart Perennials
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Home Improvement Lowe's
Earth Day Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register