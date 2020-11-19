There are almost 30,000 items on offer here, across categories like appliances, electronics, holiday decor, power tools, and more. Many items are also eligible for other offers, which are marked below the item. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup, or pad your order to over $45, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
-
Expires 12/2/2020
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted cell phones, electronics, home items, video games & media, clothing, automotive and much, much more. Shop Now at Walmart
As well as a revolving carousel of daily deals and lightning deals, you'll score early access savings on Amazon devices, Fire TV edition smart TVs, vacuums, small appliances, and much more. Shop Now at Amazon
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, streaming devices, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
With both Black Friday and the gift-buying rush right around the corner, make your purchases at Gap, Walmart, Banana Republic, DoorDash, and more work for you with this cashback offer. Shop Now at PayPal
- Valid for the first 130,000 customers.
- The credit will be applied within five to seven days of your third purchase being verified.
- This is a good deal because
The more you spend, the more you'll save in this sale, as detailed below. Shop Now at Lowe's
- You can save
- $300 on orders of $1,999 to $2,498
- $350 on $2,499 to $2,998
- $400 on $2,999 to $3,498
- $450 on $3,499 to $3,998
- $500 on $3,999 to $4,998
- $600 on $4,999 to $5,998
- $700 when you spend $5,999 or more
- Discount will be applied proportionally across all eligible items.
- Pictured is the Frigidaire 30" Smooth Surface 5 Elements 5-cubic foot Self-Cleaning Freestanding Electric Range for $799 ($400 off).
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid the shipping fee.
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 4" LED display
- 4GB RAM; 512MB eMMC
- 3-watt speaker
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Sign In or Register