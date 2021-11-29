Take up to an extra $750 off already reduced prices when you buy more. (Eligible items are marked; discount applies in cart.) Shop Now at Lowe's
- Extra $150 off $1,499.
- Extra $300 off $1,999.
- Extra $500 off $2,499.
- Extra $750 off $5,000.
- Free local delivery only applies to major appliance orders of $396 or more.
- Some items are eligible for further discounts via rebates. Check individual product pages for more information.
Expires 12/2/2021
Save on a wide selection of appliances from Samsung, LG, KitchenAid, and more. Listed Below are some of the discounts available. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Get up to $300 in Best Buy Gift Cards w/ select Samsung appliance packages.
- Up to $650 off select refrigerators.
- Up to $450 off select cooktops.
- Up to $410 off select Samsung slide-in ranges.
- Up to 30% off select washers, dryers, and pedestals.
- Extra 5% to 10% off select appliance packages.
Apply coupon code "705J2GCZ" for a savings of $93. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xumming via Amazon.
- Large wheels roll over carpets and climb over door ledges
- Two sweeping brushes in front
- Utilizes suction cleaning rather than roller brush
- Absorbent cloth along the bottom gently polishes your floor
- Smart sensor avoids collisions
Save on over 60 models, from brands such as Shark, Hoover, iRobot, Samsung, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- The Shark Rocket Corded Stick Vacuum is pictured for $99 (low by $61).
Save on a selection of items that are sure to make wonderful gifts this holiday season. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler for $399.99 ($150 off).
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
As much as I love penguins, one wonders how they got associated with Christmas decor (being from the South Pole) when walruses and polar bears (natives of the north) get no promotion... Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free. (Pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Fraser Hill Farm 10-ft Lighted Christmas Inflatables for $89.99 ($30 off)
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
