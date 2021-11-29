Take up to an extra $750 off already reduced prices when you buy more. (Eligible items are marked; discount applies in cart.) Shop Now at Lowe's
- Extra $150 off $1,499.
- Extra $300 off $1,999.
- Extra $500 off $2,499.
- Extra $750 off $5,000.
- Free local delivery only applies to major appliance orders of $299 or more.
- Some items are eligible for further discounts via rebates. Check individual product pages for more information.
-
Expires 12/2/2021
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on a wide selection of appliances from Samsung, LG, KitchenAid, and more. Listed Below are some of the discounts available. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Get up to $300 in Best Buy Gift Cards w/ select Samsung appliance packages.
- Up to $650 off select refrigerators.
- Up to $450 off select cooktops.
- Up to $410 off select Samsung slide-in ranges.
- Up to 30% off select washers, dryers, and pedestals.
- Extra 5% to 10% off select appliance packages.
Save at least $600 on all of these models, with prices ranging from $1,079 to $1,299. Shop Now at Lowe's
- These items also qualify for Lowe's Buy More Save More discount, with tiered extra savings when you spend $1,499 or more – click the offer on the individual product pages to see the details.
- Pictured is the Samsung 30" Smooth Surface 5 Elements 6.3-Cu. Ft. Electric Range for $1,079 (low by $20).
Apply coupon code "705J2GCZ" for a savings of $93. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xumming via Amazon.
- Large wheels roll over carpets and climb over door ledges
- Two sweeping brushes in front
- Utilizes suction cleaning rather than roller brush
- Absorbent cloth along the bottom gently polishes your floor
- Smart sensor avoids collisions
Save up to $100 off vacuums, $100 off lighting, up to $120 off air purifiers, and complimentary gifts with hair-care items. Shop Now at Dyson
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
There are 10 style options, including incandescent, multi-color, white, LED, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured are the GE String-A-Long 100-Count 20.6-ft Incandescent Christmas String Lights fopr $2.98 (most stores charge $14 or more for similar).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charge. Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Sign In or Register