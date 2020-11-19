New
Lowe's · 58 mins ago
Lowe's Major Appliance Sale
up to $700 off select items
free shipping

The more you spend, the more you'll save in this sale, as detailed below. Shop Now at Lowe's

  • You can save
    • $300 on orders of $1,999 to $2,498
    • $350 on $2,499 to $2,998
    • $400 on $2,999 to $3,498
    • $450 on $3,499 to $3,998
    • $500 on $3,999 to $4,998
    • $600 on $4,999 to $5,998
    • $700 when you spend $5,999 or more
  • Discount will be applied proportionally across all eligible items.
  • Pictured is the Frigidaire 30" Smooth Surface 5 Elements 5-cubic foot Self-Cleaning Freestanding Electric Range for $799 ($400 off).
  • Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid the shipping fee.
  • Expires 12/2/2020
